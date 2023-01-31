Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said.

Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2022, a woman who appeared to have sustained severe injuries was observed by a concerned motorist at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues in the Township of Ocean.

Ocean Township Police Department officers located the victim, later identified as Dawn Cruz, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities did not say exactly how Cruz was killed.

A short while later, Jeremy Cruz turned himself in at the Berkeley Township Police Department in Ocean County.

A joint investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean Township Police Department, Asbury Park Police Department, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, and Berkeley Township Police Department ultimately led to the arrest and charging of Cruz.

