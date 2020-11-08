Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey Shore Man, 29, Found Dead

Jon Craig
Michael Coppola
Michael Coppola Photo Credit: MCPO

The body of the 29-year-old man from the Jersey Shore who went missing last Wednesday has been found.

Michael Coppola, 29, of Union Beach, was last seen on Aug. 5 after leaving his home without his cellphone, authorities said.

Family and friends confirmed via Facebook that Coppola was found dead on Monday afternoon. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office reported that he was found in his hometown of Union Beach.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

