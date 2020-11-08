Jersey Shore Man, 29, Found Dead

The body of the 29-year-old man from the Jersey Shore who went missing last Wednesday has been found.

Michael Coppola, 29, of Union Beach, was last seen on Aug. 5 after leaving his home without his cellphone, authorities said.

Family and friends confirmed via Facebook that Coppola was found dead on Monday afternoon. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office reported that he was found in his hometown of Union Beach.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.