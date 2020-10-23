Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Jersey Shore Man, 22, Gets 35 Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend, 16
Jackson Motorcyclist, 32, Killed In Monmouth County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Wall Township police
Wall Township police Photo Credit: Wall Township Police

A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Monmouth County crash Thursday, authorities said.

The Jackson man was heading southbound on State Route 45 on a Harley Davidson when he lost control and struck a tree around 8:55 p.m., Wall Township police said.

The crash occurred near Atlantic Avenue (Manasquan Circle) around 8:55 p.m., Wall police said.

The rider transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center by Wall Township Police Department EMS and paramedics from Hackensack-Meridian. He was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

Wall Township Police Department, Wall Township Police Department Emergency Medical Services, Hackensack-Meridian Paramedics, New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Department of Transportation Emergency Response Division responded.

The crash remains under investigation by members of the Wall Township Police Department.

Anyone with information or witnesses is urged to contact Kt. Chad Clark of the Wall Township Police Department Special Services Divisions at (732) 449-4500 extension #1143 or at cclark@wallpolice.org or Patrolman Megan Alexander at (732) 449-4500 extension #1183 or at malexander@wallpolice.org.

