Howell PD Nab Man Seeking Bogus Cough Syrup Prescription, Friends In Getaway Car With Drugs

Two New York men and another from Pennsylvania were arrested on various charges after one tried filling a fake prescription for cough syrup at a Howell pharmacy, authorities said.

The incident began about 12:15 p.m. Sunday when police were called to Future Pharmacy in the Pointe O'Woods Center on Route 9 in Howell, on reports of someone trying to fill a prescription-grade cough syrup, police said.

A man, later identified as Walter Capellan, 25, of the Bronx, tried getting into a car waiting for him outside a nearby 7-Eleven, then fled on foot, police said.

Officers smelled marijuana in the car, leading to the arrest of Mairelis Cruz, 21, of the Bronx, and Genesis Duarte, 23, of Philadelphia, on drug, disorderly conduct and credit card theft charges, police said.

Cruz was also wanted on a warrant out of Clifton municipal court, they said.

A search of their 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee turned up several burned joints containing marijuana, a small package of unsmoked marijuana and a glass pipe, police said.

An officer also found two baby bottles, one of which contained a syrup-type substance consistent with a cough medication, similar to what was being sought at the pharmacy, along with 10 stolen credit cards, authorities said.

Capellan was ultimately tracked down near another Route 9 pharmacy, police said. He was charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct, trying to obtain a controlled dangerous substance by fraud and drug possession, police said.

Cruz was charged with conspiracy, possessing drugs and driving with a suspended license, they said. Duarte was charged with conspiracy, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, they said.

The jeep was impounded, police said.

All three were released on summonses.

