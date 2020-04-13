Holmdel PD: Gas Station Attendant Assaulted By Drunken Driver

A Camden County man was arrested on DWI charges after repeatedly punching a gas station employee in the face, authorities said.

Police were called to B&G Gulf on Bethany Road in Holmdel on a report of an aggressive and disorderly customer, Holmdel police said on their Facebook page.

David Ringgold of Pennsauken was refused gas at 3:24pm on Saturday because of his disruptive behavior, the Facebook post said.

The customer assaulted the B&G attendant and fled the scene, police wrote. He was stopped by police a few blocks from the gas station. The attendant was treated at Bayshore Medical Center for minor injuries.

Ringgold was charged with assault, driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license, police said. He was released pending a future court appearance.

