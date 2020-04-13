Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: High Winds Wreak Havoc In North Jersey: Trees, Poles, Wires Down, Roads Closed
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Holmdel PD: Gas Station Attendant Assaulted By Drunken Driver

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Holmdel police charged a Camden County man with DWI and assault.
Holmdel police charged a Camden County man with DWI and assault. Photo Credit: Holmdel Police Department

A Camden County man was arrested on DWI charges after repeatedly punching a gas station employee in the face, authorities said.

Police were called to B&G Gulf on Bethany Road in Holmdel on a report of an aggressive and disorderly customer, Holmdel police said on their Facebook page.

David Ringgold of Pennsauken was refused gas at 3:24pm on Saturday because of his disruptive behavior, the Facebook post said.

The customer assaulted the B&G attendant and fled the scene, police wrote.  He was stopped by police a few blocks from the gas station. The attendant was treated at Bayshore Medical Center for minor injuries.

Ringgold was charged with assault, driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license, police said. He was released pending a future court appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.