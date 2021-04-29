HEROES: Marlboro Police Officers, EMS Squad Save 1-Year-Old Baby's Life With CPR

A 1-year-old baby's life was saved this week by a Central Jersey police department's patrol officers and EMS Squad, authorities said.

A frantic 9-1-1 caller from a Marlboro Township residence, at about 11:15 p.m. on Monday, said his daughter "was choking and not breathing."

Officers from the Marlboro Police Department -- some of them with young daughters -- and members of the Marlboro Township First Aid Squad arrived within minutes, according to Capt. Steve Levy, a department spokesman.

"They evaluated the girl and realized she was unresponsive, gasping for air and turning blue," Levy said. "Immediately, they started to perform CPR."

After a few minutes, the girl began to cry and her normal color started to return, Levy said.

She was taken to a local hospital by the Marlboro First Aid Squad for further evaluation.

Officers from the Marlboro Police Department who responded included Ptlm. Adam Levine, Ptlm. Frank Bianco, Cpl. Joshua Stonesifer, Ptlm. Anthony DiMarco and Sgt. Greg Aronne.

Marlboro Police Chief Peter Pezzullo stated he was very proud of the officers and first aid members for their "quick, life-saving actions during an extremely difficult and trying incident."

Chief Pezzullo noted that a couple of the officers "have young daughters of their own which adds an element of emotion to an already stressful situation."

