HERO: NJ State Police Officer Saves Unconscious Man At Garden State Parkway Service Area

A New Jersey State Trooper performed life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a 44-year-old man who collapsed and stopped breathing at a service area on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said.

At about 5 p.m. on Friday, Trooper John Taggart, of Troop “D” Holmdel Station, was dispatched to a 9-1-1 call for a man who reportedly suffered a medical episode and collapsed in the bathroom of the Monmouth Service Area in Wall Township, state police said.

When Taggart arrived, he found the man lying on the floor unconscious and not breathing. After determining that the victim had no pulse, the trooper immediately began to perform CPR. The victim started breathing a short time later after several chest compressions, police said.

Wall Township emergency medical services personnel responded and provided further treatment before taking the victim to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he was last listed in stable condition.

Authorities said the immediate care provided by Trooper Taggart and first responders from Wall Township "undoubtedly helped save the victim’s life."

