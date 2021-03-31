Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice
Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Freehold Police Probe Double Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Freehold PD
Freehold PD Photo Credit: Freehold PD

Authorities are turning to the public for tips after people were hospitalized in a Freehold shooting Tuesday evening.

Police responding to reports of shots fired at Continental Gardens found two male victims suffering non life-threatening gunshot wounds around 8 p.m., Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said.

Both victims were treated at a local hospital where were being held for observation. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

For anyone who witnessed the incident, they can also contact MCPO Detective Daniel Newman, 800-533-7443 or Freehold Borough Police Detective Richard Schwerthoffer at (732) 462-1233

To submit an anonymous tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers, call the confidential telephone tipline at 1-800-671-4400.

Alternatively, download the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400 or by going to the website.

