Freehold Pair Flee Howell Police, Nabbed With Help From K9 Vito

A teenage driver was captured with help from a Howell police K9 after trying to flee on foot, authorities said.

The 17-year-old failed to stop for police before he and a 23-year-old passenger ran into the woods near Manasquan Reservoir, Howell police said in a statement.

The boy was spotted driving erratically on Route 9 near Aldrich Road when police tried to stop him about 1:50 a.m. on Monday, they said.

The driver pulled onto the road's shoulder but suddenly accelerated entering the Freewood Acres section of the Township "with total disregard of the signal to stop (emergency lights/siren)," police wrote in the statement.

The vehicle significantly accelerated as it crossed over Georgia Tavern Road, now onto Windeler Road, police said, where the driver lost control and left the roadway into the wooded area near the reservoir.

The passenger, identified as Tyrell Marable, 23, of Freehold ran into the woods, police said. The driver appeared to lay on the ground but then got up and ran into the woods, they said.

Police Officer Dan Davison and back-up units requested assistance from Sgt. Nicholas Bondarew and his K9 partner, Vito.

After a brief "track" into the wooded area, Bondarew and K9 Vito were able to locate both suspects, police said.

When they refused to comply with officers’ commands, Bondarew "deployed" K9 Vito, which resulted in capturing Marable, police said. The teenage driver surrendered, they said.

Marable was provided medical assistance at the scene due to the K9 apprehension, police said, but declined further medical attention.

Police found a bottle of champagne on the passenger side floor.

Marable was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing and possession of marijuana.

The teenager was charged with 13 motor vehicle violations, DWI, resisting arrest and obstruction, police said. The driver, whose name was not released, was turned over to the custody of his mother, police said.

Marable was being held in Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold.

The vehicle was towed and impounded.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.