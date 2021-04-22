Four-Alarm Monmouth House Fire Prompts NJ Forest Service 'Air Drop,' Police Car Collision

A four-alarm house fire in Monmouth County Thursday afternoon spread to other structures due to dry brush, authorities said.

Heavy fire was reported at a home at 17 Nicholas Court in Upper Freehold. The roof of the home had collapsed.

All fire companies in the region responded.

By 2 p.m., an air tanker from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service dropped water to help douse the spread of flames, initial reports said.

In a separate local emergency, a Freehold police car crashed on Route 9 about 2 p.m.

Two patients were taken to an area hospital, according to an uncofirmed report.

It was not immediately clear if the patrol car was responding to the major fire.

This is a developing news story.

