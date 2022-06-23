Fooling Around With Guns At Jersey Shore Party Leads To Man's Death: Report

Three friends were partying and handling guns when a firearm was accidentally discharged, killing one of them, NJ Advance Media reported.

Efrain Cruz Jr. was trying to load a semi-automatic handgun when Pedro Hernandez Jr., 56, was shot in the chest at a home on McDermott Street in Freehold Borough Sunday, the outlet said.

Cruz had invited him and another friend over to drink alcohol and look at guns, NJ.com says. He was jailed on a reckless manslaughter charge.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

