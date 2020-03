Howell police captured a man who crashed his vehicle into one of their cars and then tried to flee on foot, authorities said.

What began as a motor vehicle stop became a pursuit and a crash around 8 p.m. Monday, police said in a Facebook post.

They caught him after a brief foot chase, they said.

Southbound Route 9 was partially closed near Lanes Mills Road during the investigation.

