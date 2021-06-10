Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
First Responders Called To Serious Bicycle Crash In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Marlboro First Aid & Rescue Squad
Marlboro First Aid & Rescue Squad Photo Credit: Facebook/ Marlboro First Aid & Rescue Squad

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to a serious bicycle crash in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The crash occurred before 8 a.m. Thursday near School Road West and Wyncrest Road in Marlboro, according to initial reports. 

The unidentified victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, reports said.

More details were not immediately available. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

