Firefighters were called to a blaze in a structure being built in Monmouth County, authorities said.

The fire broke out about 2:30 p.m. at 500 Route 33 in Millstone, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said that some people were trapped on the roof of the burning structure. It was unclear whether the people were construction workers.

This is a developing news story.

