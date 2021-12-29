Firefighter Training Interrupted By Apartment Blaze, 3 Families Displaced

Deal firefighters conducting training with the Asbury Park department got the real deal when a blaze broke out Wednesday morning, displacing multiple units.

Firefighters responded to 1215 Springwood Ave. around 10:55 a.m., and saw flames shooting out the window of one of the units at the two-story complex, fire officials said on social media.

While no injuries were reported, residents from three units were being assisted by the Red Cross and local social services, NJ Advance Media reprots.

Firefighters were assisted by fire departments from Deal, Neptune and Wanamassa.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.