Female Struck, Killed By Train In Monmouth County

A person was struck and killed by a train just before the Red Bank station Saturday morning, NJ Transit officials said.

North Jersey Coastline Train 7216 struck the female pedestrian at 8:10 a.m. -- four minutes after leaving the Long Branch Station, NJT Spokesman Jim Smith said.

Service was suspended between Little Silver and Middletown, with bus service offered as a substitution.

None of the 37 customers or crew were injured, Smith said.

The train was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station at 9:43 a.m.

Local and NJ Transit police were on scene investigating.

