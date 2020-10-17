Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Female Struck, Killed By Train In Monmouth County

Cecilia Levine
Red Bank station
Red Bank station Photo Credit: Google Maps

A person was struck and killed by a train just before the Red Bank station Saturday morning, NJ Transit officials said.

North Jersey Coastline Train 7216 struck the female pedestrian at 8:10 a.m. -- four minutes after leaving the Long Branch Station, NJT Spokesman Jim Smith said.

Service was suspended between Little Silver and Middletown, with bus service offered as a substitution.

None of the 37 customers or crew were injured, Smith said.

The train was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station at 9:43 a.m.

Local and NJ Transit police were on scene investigating.

