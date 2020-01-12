Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Aberdeen police
Aberdeen police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Aberdeen Township PD

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called on a report of a pedestrian struck in Monmouth County. 

The crash was reported about 6 a.m. near Route 35 and Cliffwood Avenue in Aberdeen Township, according to initial reports.

Police found a severely injured, unconscious and unresponsive person on the ground, according to an unconfirmed report.

The roadway was closed as police investigated.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

