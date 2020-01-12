Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported In Central Jersey

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called on a report of a pedestrian struck in Monmouth County.
The crash was reported about 6 a.m. near Route 35 and Cliffwood Avenue in Aberdeen Township, according to initial reports.
Police found a severely injured, unconscious and unresponsive person on the ground, according to an unconfirmed report.
The roadway was closed as police investigated.
