First responders were called to a report of a possible fatal fire in Central Jersey, authorities said.

Firefighters responded on Wednesday to Pine Cluster Circle in Manalapan Township, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said a deceased person was found in an apartment.

The Monmouth County Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.