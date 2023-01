Authorities are investigating a fatal daytime shooting Monday, Jan. 2 in Neptune.

The shooting took place at about 2:30 p.m. on Drummond Avenue, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.

“We can confirm that our office and the Neptune PD are actively involved in a homicide investigation at this time,” said Chris Swendeman, a prosecutor’s office spokesman.

Additional details have not been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.