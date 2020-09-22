Ex-Health Club Bookkeeper Gets Three Years In State Prison For Theft

A former bookkeeper who admitted stealing at least $75,000 from a Monmouth County health club has been sentenced to three years in state prison, authorities said.

Jennifer Ambrosino, 42, of Point Pleasant, also was ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution by Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon.

The business thefts occurred between January 2012 and June 2017, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

Ambrosino pleaded guilty to second-degree theft by unlawful taking on April 28, Gramiccioni said.

Wall Township Police Department and the state Department of Treasury assisted in an investigation that found Ambrosino embezzled over $223,000 from the health club for her personal use, the prosecutor said.

Ambrosino concealed the theft by altering bank statements, initiating fraudulent wire transfers and submitting erroneous reconciliation documents, according to Gramiccioni.

The case was prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua D. Detzky.

Ambrosino's attorney is Robert R. Fuggi, Jr. of Toms River.

