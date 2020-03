An intoxicated man was injured Monday evening by a train as it passed through Long Branch, authorities said.

The man was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, MTA spokesman Jim Smith said.

The inebriated man made contact with the side of the moving train as it passed the station at 224 3rd Ave. at about 6:15 p.m., Smith said.

He was transported to the medical center by local EMS crews.

