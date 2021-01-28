Dogs Missing, Police Officer Hurt From Monmouth House Fire

Two dogs remain missing from a home that suffered a serious fire on Thursday, authorities said.

Police and fire officials have been unable to locate the family dogs -- either dead or alive.

At 11:05 a.m., Marlboro Township Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from the homeowner at 33 Regina Road in the Morganville section of Marlboro, according to Capt. Stephen J. Levy, a police department spokesman.

The fire spread from the garage to a portion of the residence, Levy said.

Two family members were home at the time and they were both able to get out safely, Levy said.

"Two dogs were inside the residence at the time the fire started, and as of now, they are still unaccounted for," Levy said in a police report.

Marlboro Patrolman Pawel Wcislo entered the residence in an attempt to rescue the dogs. He was unsuccessful in his attempt and was later treated at a local hospital for minor smoke inhalation, Levy said.

At this time, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, however, there is an active investigation to determine the cause, the captain said.

Tennent Road at the intersection of Duncan Drive, and Regina Road at the intersection of Vancouver Road, were closed briefly while the fire scene was investigated.

Along with officers from the Marlboro Township Police Department, responding agencies included Robertsville Volunteer Fire Company, Marlboro Fire Department, Morganville Fire Department, Gordons Corner Fire Company, East Freehold Fire Company, Adelphia Fire Company, Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office, Marlboro Fire Prevention, Marlboro First Aid Squad, Morganville First Aid Squad and Western Monmouth EMS.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the dogs, please call the Marlboro Police Department at 732- 536-0100.

