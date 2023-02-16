Contact Us
Crash With Injuries Closes I-195 On Jersey Shore

Scene of a multiple-car crash on Interstate 195. (Photo Courtesy Ocean County Scanner News (OCSN))
Scene of a multiple-car crash on Interstate 195. (Photo Courtesy Ocean County Scanner News (OCSN)) Photo Credit: Instagram/ OC_ScannerNews

A multi-vehicle crash with injuries closed Interstate 195 in both directions during the evening rush, New Jersey transportation officials said.

Multiple emergency personnel were on the scene at about 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The crash occurred at about 4:20 p.m. east of Exit 28 near Route 9 in Howell, closing all lanes of the highway.

There was an unconfirmed report that a motorist was trapped and then taken to the hospital.

New Jersey State Police were not immediately available for more details. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

