Crash With Injuries Closes I-195 On Jersey Shore

A multi-vehicle crash with injuries closed Interstate 195 in both directions during the evening rush, New Jersey transportation officials said.

Multiple emergency personnel were on the scene at about 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The crash occurred at about 4:20 p.m. east of Exit 28 near Route 9 in Howell, closing all lanes of the highway.

There was an unconfirmed report that a motorist was trapped and then taken to the hospital.

New Jersey State Police were not immediately available for more details.

