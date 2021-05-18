Central Jersey Trio Indicted In Child Sexual Exploitation Case

Two men from Central Jersey have been indicted for the possession and distribution of child pornography, authorities said.

A third person was indicted for tampering and obstruction in the case.

Brandon Pascoe, 36, of Keyport, and Craig Reeves, 31, of Long Branch, were indicted for conspiracy to distribute child sexual exploitation material, distribution of child sexual exploitation material, and other related charges, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The charges stem from a joint investigation initiated in 2018 by the Department of Corrections, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, the Keansburg Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation found that Pascoe directed Reeves to send him images of child sexual exploitation through an email system, Gramiccioni said. Further investigation also revealed that Pascoe, possessed over 1000 images of child sexual exploitation, he said.

Pascoe also is charged with two additional charges of endangering the welfare of a child, and a charge of luring based on conversations he engaged in with a child to whom he had a known relationship, the prosecutor said.

Reeves was indicted on several charges related to the possession and distribution of child sexual exploitation material, Gramiccioni said.

A third suspect, Amy Smith 51, of Keyport, who was identified as Pascoe's girlfriend, was indicted for tampering with physical evidence, obstruction and hindering apprehension of another, according to Gramiccioni.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Stephanie Dugan and Ellyn Rajfer are handling the case.

