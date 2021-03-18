Central Jersey Man Arrested With Child Pornography

A 46-year-old man from Monmouth County has been arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities said.

Christopher Moran of Aberdeen was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and second-degree distribution of child pornography, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The charges stem from a tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) from an online social media platform. NCMEC forwarded the tip to the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Regional Task Force and in January the Monmouth County ICAC Task Force began its investigation with assistance from the Aberdeen Police Department.

Moran was arrested and charged on Wednesday, Gramiccioni said.

He was being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township awaiting a future detention hearing.

The case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos.

