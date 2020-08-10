Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Central Jersey First Responders Called To 2 Serious Rush-Hour Crashes, 1 Fatal

Jon Craig
Old Bridge Township police responded to a report of a fatal Route 9 crash.
Old Bridge Township police responded to a report of a fatal Route 9 crash. Photo Credit: Facebook

Two separate rush-hour crashes created havoc in Central Jersey on Thursday morning, authorities said.

One involved a possible drug overdose, and the second caused a fatality, according to initial reports.

The first crash in Colts Neck, involved an overturned vehicle on fire, reports said.

A Good Samaritan pulled the driver from the car and police had to administer Narcan for a suspected drug overdose, according to an unconfirmed report. That collision caused a utility pole to catch fire and occurred about 8 a.m. on Route 34 at Pegasus Drive.

The second crash, on Route 9 in Old Bridge Township, resulted in a fatality, an unconfirmed report said. That crash was at Route 9's intersection with Schulmeister road, also at about 8 a.m. reports said.

These are developing news stories.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

