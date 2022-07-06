Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Car Flips On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A car rolled over on the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6 near exit 117 north in Aberdeen Township, initial reports said.

The right shoulder of the parkway was blocked.

There was a second, unrelated crash on the parkway at about 11 a.m. near Lacey Road in Lacey Township. The driver was trapped in that crash, reports said.

No other details were immediately available. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

