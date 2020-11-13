BUSTED: Multiple Teenage Car Thieves Nabbed After Pursuits By Central Jersey Police Departments

A high-speed police chase ended with the arrest of four teenagers accused of stealing expensive vehicles, authorities said.

The collaborative efforts of two police departments in Central Jersey led to the arrest of four car thieves from Newark, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a press statement.

A separate investigation by two other local police departments resulted in the recent arrest of three additional teenage car thieves, the prosecutor said on Thursday.

“Car thieves have been feasting on a smorgasbord of high-end vehicles in Monmouth County’s affluent neighborhoods, but they are about to find out the buffet is closed," Gramiccioni said. "State, county and local law enforcement officers are working diligently and are focused on ending the feeding frenzy."

Marlboro police were alerted early Sunday to a suspicious motor vehicle in the Morganville section of town about 12:45 a.m.

The suspected thieves entered a motor vehicle parked in a resident’s driveway and attempted to enter another vehicle parked outside of the home, Gramiccioni said.

Several hours later, suspects in the same vehicle were reportedly traveling around the area attempting to enter and steal vehicles.

A Freehold Township police officer observed a dark Maserati fitting the description on Rustic Way, causing him to make evasive maneuvers to escape being struck, the prosecutor said.

The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and in an extremely reckless manner, traveling north on Route 79, Gramiccioni said.

The Maserati crashed and rolled several times, Gramiccioni said.

After a foot chase, police apprehended four suspects, the prosecutor said.

It was later determined that the 2016 maroon Maserati Ghibli involved in the crash was stolen on Saturday in Irvington, Gramiccioni said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Aziz McCloud, 18, of Newark. McCloud was charged with eluding, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of cocaine, attempted burglary and resisting arrest, the prosecutor said.

Sharrod Rodgers, 19, and Isaiah Davis, 18, both of Newark, were charged with attempted burglary and resisting arrest, according to Gramiccioni.

A fourth vehicle occupant was charged as a juvenile and released to a guardian, he said.

Gramiccioni used the opportunity to mention three other recent arrests involving thefts of other high-end vehicles in Monmouth County.

Jeron Pitt, 18, of Somerset, Ishmil Fate, 18, of Newark and Christopher Rodriguez, 19, also of Newark, were charged on multiple theft and burglary charges in connection with stealing a BMW and Mercedes, Gramiccioni said.

Deal and Brielle police investigated those cases, the prosecutor said in a press statement.

