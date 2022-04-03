Box Of Newborn Puppies Left For Dead Among 2 Animal Cruelty Cases On Jersey Shore

Authorities on the Jersey Shore are trying to figure out who abandoned several puppies.

A passerby found a litter of newborn puppies in a box among piles of trash at Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale, the Monmouth County SPCA said on Thursday, March 3.

The dehydrated puppies were taken to the shelter, where they were examined and fed.

"After a medical assessment, it was determined that the puppies were approximately 24-hours old, some still with their umbilical cord attached," the SPCA said on Facebook.

One puppy has died, but the others have been stable.

Soon after, officers from Asbury Park were dispatched to a report of an "abused and barely responsive puppy." It was not exactly clear where and when the pup was found.

"The 10-week-old puppy had visible and internal injuries, including multiple skull fractures causing excessive head and face swelling, along with lacerations on his face, neck, and ears," the animal shelter said.

The puppy, who has been given the name Laddy, is being monitored.

The cases remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Monmouth County Cruelty Hotline by calling 877-898-7297 or the Monmouth County Prosecutors Tip Line at 800-671-4400. All calls can remain anonymous.

"Please consider making a donation to help all of these puppies, plus the thousands of other animals we care for every year - they rely on you, and we do too," the SPCA wrote.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.