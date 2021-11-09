Authorities ID Central Jersey Shooting Victim

Authorities have identified the 24-year-old victim of last week's fatal shooting in Asbury Park.

Dymir Leonard died as a result of gunshot wounds, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The fatal shooting has been ruled a homicide and remains under investigation, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori

Linskey.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 2, an off-duty Asbury Park police lieutenant driving his personal vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Bangs Avenue when he encountered Leonard, who informed him

that he had been shot, Linskey said.

Additional officers responded to the area, and Leonard was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, Linskey said.

An autopsy subsequently yielded the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest, she said.

A joint investigation involving members of the Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Matthew Delgado at 1-800-533-7443.

