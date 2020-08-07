Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: Howell Man, 56, Burglarized Storage Facility, Stole $5K In Goods

Jon Craig
Christopher Woods
Christopher Woods Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 56-year-old man from Howell has been arrested for multiple break-ins at a storage facility in Monmouth County, authorities said.

Christopher Woods was charged with burglary of a commercial structure and theft of services, New Jersey State Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

State troopers conducted an investigation on July 3 into multiple burglaries at the Store and Lock Self Storage facility in Cream Ridge, Upper Freehold Township, they said.

Woods was arrested for breaking into the storage facility three times in May, state police said. He used bolt cutters and stole about $5,000 worth of personal property, they said.. 

Police said also discovered Woods failed to repay the facility for contracted services worth 41,500.

