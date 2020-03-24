Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Asbury Park Man, 24, Killed In Overnight Shooting

Dewitt near Springwood Avenue in Asbury Park was closed during the investigation of a fatal shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Asbury Park. Photo Credit: Facebook

A 24-year-old from Asbury Park was shot at his home and later died at the hospital, according to authorities.

At 11:36 p.m. Monday, Asbury Park police found Christian Lahens suffering from a gunshot wound at his home on the 100 block of Dewitt Avenue, said Charles Webster, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Lahens was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, according to Webster.

The incident remains active and is under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and the Asbury Park Police Department.

About one block of Dewitt Avenue between Springwood and West Bangs avenues remained closed Tuesday morning, police said.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Asbury Park Police Department is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Stephen Cavendish of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7051; or Detective Terrance McGhee of the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300 , authorities requested.

