Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: SMACKDOWN: Federal Drug Task Force Seizes Enough Heroin In Paterson To Fill 400,000 Single Bags
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Armed Bank Robber In Central Jersey Carried Clipboard

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Manasquan Bank in Colts Neck
Manasquan Bank in Colts Neck Photo Credit: Manasquan Bank

Police were called to an armed bank robbery in Monmouth County.

The robbery was reported about 3 p.m. at the Colts Neck branch of Manasquan Bank at 330 Route 34, according to initial reports.  

The robbery suspect was wearing all black except for a red face mask, reports said. 

He was armed with a handgun. He was described as in his 30s and about 6 feet tall. He also was carrying a clip board and got away with more than $600 in cash, according to an unformed report. He was last seen fleeing behind the bank.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.