Armed Bank Robber In Central Jersey Carried Clipboard

Police were called to an armed bank robbery in Monmouth County.

The robbery was reported about 3 p.m. at the Colts Neck branch of Manasquan Bank at 330 Route 34, according to initial reports.

The robbery suspect was wearing all black except for a red face mask, reports said.

He was armed with a handgun. He was described as in his 30s and about 6 feet tall. He also was carrying a clip board and got away with more than $600 in cash, according to an unformed report. He was last seen fleeing behind the bank.

