Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

30-Year-Old Man Dies After Coworkers Pull Him From Bottom Of Employer's Jersey Shore Pool

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Swimming pool
Swimming pool Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 30-year-old man died after being found by coworkers at the bottom of a swimming pool on their employer's Jersey Shore property Friday, authorities said.

Guilebaldo Ramos, 30, of Freehold, was swimming with his co-workers when they saw him at the bottom of the deep end of the Conover Road pool in Millstone around 6:45 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. 

Ramos' co-workers removed him from the pool and attempted life-saving measures, the sergeant said.

Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived.

The incident remained under investigation as of Saturday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.