19-Year-Old Morris County Man Dead, 5 Others Hurt In Jersey Shore Boat Crash

A 19-year-old Morris County man died and five others were hurt in a boating accident Sunday on the Jersey Shore.

The pontoon boat struck a marker near the Route 37 bridge in Barnegat Bay, throwing two of the six individuals on board into the water around 1:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

Corey Molinari, of Whippany, was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center with serious injuries, and later died, Goez said.

Four others suffered non life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

