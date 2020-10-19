15 Arrested In Central Jersey On Child Sex Abuse Charges

Fourteen Monmouth County men and one juvenile have been arrested for possessing or trafficking child sexual abuse pornography, authorities said.

The arrests were made during the past three months by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit and Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with help from New Jersey State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said the following people were arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses were:

Antonio Mejia, 38, of Asbury Park;

Brody Sullivan, 20, of Aberdeen;

Anthony Lichtenau, 36, Eatontown;

Matthew Fahmie, 33, of Middletown;

Valentin Valdetano, 20, of Long Branch;

Zachary Barnett, 24, of Aberdeen;

Brian Wioncek, 62 of Highlands;

John Hynes, 21, of Freehold;

Michael Townend, 19, of Howell;

Robert Sherman, 62, of Highlands;

Michael Pipitone, 38, of Middletown;

George Ichkitidze, 39, of Freehold Township;

A juvenile from Freehold Borough;

Thomas Vilanova, 49, of Howell;

Jamie Khan, 43 of East Windsor.

They were released on the condition they have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and not use the internet, according to Gramiccioni. Several also faced home detention restrictions, he said.

