Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

100 Central Jersey Firefighters Braved Blaze During Blizzard, 3 Hurt

Jon Craig
House fire in Manasquan (Photo courtesy News12)
More than 100 firefighters battled a major house fire as this week's blizzard ramped up in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The fire started in a wood-framed, mixed-use building on Broad Street in Manasquan shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday. 

The building’s owner told News 12 that three people lived on the upper floors of the building and that they were able to escape.

Two residents and a local firefighter were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said. A malfunctioning ventilator fan was suspected to be the origin of the fire, according to initial reports.

