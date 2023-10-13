Person Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train; Delays Reported

At approximately 8:05 a.m. North Jersey Coast Line train 3326 struck and fatally injured a pedestrian in the vicinity of Cliffwood Ave., Aberdeen, just past Aberdeen-Matawan station, a NJ Transit spokesman said.

The train departed Bay Head at 6:53 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station New York at 9:03 a.m.

No injuries were reported to the approximately 200 customers or the crew on board.

North Jersey Coast Line rail service was temporarily suspended in both directions between South Amboy and Long Branch but has since resumed with up to 60 minute delays.

NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers.

New Jersey Transit Police are on scene leading the investigation.

