Pediatrician From Middletown Accused Of Leaving Crash That Injured Father, Daughter In NY

Dr. Sam Leuzzi, 66, of Middletown, is facing three charges related to a crash on Staten Island, the New York City Police Department said. NYPD officers responded to the intersection of Arthur Kill Road and Drumgoole Road West just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Dr. Leuzzi has a pediatric medical practice on Richmond Road in the Grant City neighborhood of Staten Island, according to Northwell Health's website.

Investigators said a 51-year-old man was carrying a six-year-old girl and walking a dog. As they went through a crosswalk, an unknown black pickup hit them and drove away from the scene.

The crash victims were taken to Staten Island University Hospital's north campus and both are expected to survive their injuries, according to NYPD.

A GoFundMe page identified the man as Guy Seth and the girl as his daughter Zoey. According to the fundraiser page, Zoey underwent surgery at a children's hospital on Long Island for a brain bleed and skull fracture.

Guy Seth was released but brought back to a hospital with a "severe high fever."

"The path to recovery is uncertain, and the financial burden of medical bills and other expenses weighs heavily on their hearts," the GoFundMe page said. "In this time of adversity, let's come together as a community and extend our support to Guy, Zoey, and Malgorzata (Goshia)."

