Howell Township police responded to the pedestrian crash near the intersection with Strickland Road at around 5:21 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 11, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The 27-year-old man was crossing Route 9 when he was hit by a northbound 2020 GMC Terrain.

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with several life-threatening injuries. The 41-year-old man driving the SUV stayed at the scene.

The crash investigation is active and ongoing. The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team is helping the county prosecutor's office and Howell Township police in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the county prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township police at 732-938-4575, ext. 2667.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.