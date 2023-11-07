Pair Arrested In String Of Break-Ins In Wall Township: Police

Kevin J. Yuille, 24, of Elizabeth was arrested in Newark on Saturday, Nov. 4, stemming from an investigation conducted by Detective Zach Honecker. Yuille was charged in connection to a residential burglary on Riverside Terrace and attempted residential burglaries on Deer Run and Equestrian Lane, Wall police said.

Wall police in mid-October charged co-defendant Ahmad Singletary, 24, of Newark, with 15 counts of motor vehicle burglary, three counts of residential burglary and numerous other offenses.

Singletary's jail status was not immediately available.

