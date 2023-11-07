A Few Clouds 60°

Pair Arrested In String Of Break-Ins In Wall Township: Police

Two men have been charged in more than a dozen home and vehicle break-ins in Wall Township.

 Photo Credit: Wall Township Police
Kevin J. Yuille, 24, of Elizabeth was arrested in Newark on Saturday, Nov. 4, stemming from an investigation conducted by Detective Zach Honecker. Yuille was charged in connection to a residential burglary on Riverside Terrace and attempted residential burglaries on Deer Run and Equestrian Lane, Wall police said.

Wall police in mid-October charged co-defendant Ahmad Singletary, 24, of Newark, with 15 counts of motor vehicle burglary, three counts of residential burglary and numerous other offenses.

Singletary's jail status was not immediately available.

