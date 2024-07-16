Fair 78°

Overturned Tractor Trailer Shuts Route 18 In Colts Neck

A portion of Route 18 was closed Tuesday morning, July 16 due to an overturned tractor trailer.

At the scene on Route 18.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
The vehicle flipped in the southbound lanes, north of the Parkway in Colts Neck.

As of 8:10 a.m., all lanes were closed.

