Overturned Tractor Trailer Shuts Route 18 In Colts Neck

The vehicle flipped in the southbound lanes, north of the Parkway in Colts Neck.
As of 8:10 a.m., all lanes were closed.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.
A portion of Route 18 was closed Tuesday morning, July 16 due to an overturned tractor trailer.
The vehicle flipped in the southbound lanes, north of the Parkway in Colts Neck.
As of 8:10 a.m., all lanes were closed.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE