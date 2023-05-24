‘Our Hearts Are Broken:’ Support Pours In For Ocean County Boys After Mom's Death At 53

Sherri Frizziola, 53, died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital on Tuesday, May 16, her obituary says.

Described as a “strong woman who made the best of everyday of her life,” Sherri, of Jackson, was known for her passion for her family and “dedicated her life” to raising her sons, Gregory, Matthew, and Daniel, reads her memorial.

Meanwhile, the Frizziola boys continue to grieve the loss of their father, Steven, nearly four years ago, according to a GoFundMe launched by a family member for their financial support.

“This is the stuff nightmares are made of,” reads the campaign. “These boys have endured tumultuous change and will need financial help in the near future until things settled.”

While the youngest son, Daniel, will be graduating from high school this year, the oldest son, Gregory, has been studying to enter the Army, and Matthew suffers from his own medical issues, the campaign says.

More than $9,500 had been raised as of Wednesday, May 24.

“Our hearts are broken for these kids,” reads the campaign. “Please give anything you can so that these boys can live normally while their lives are settled.”

"Dearest Sherri, You are now in the loving arms of your husband Steven and your parents," reads a touching tribute on Sherri's obituary. "You and Steven raised three beautiful sons who will live on in your memories. You will be watching over and guiding them from Heaven."

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.