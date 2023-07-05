One Dead, Two Wounded In Asbury Park Apartment Complex Shooting

Asbury Park officers found three shooting victims around 10:30 p.m. at the Asbury Park Gardens apartments on Atlantic Avenue, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

All three men were rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment. One man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the others were expected to survive with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the deceased was being temporarily withheld pending notification of family.

The investigation is being handled by the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department, and anyone with any information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Migliorisi at 1-800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Robert Champouillon at 732-774-1300.

