Nicholas Reed, 34, Worked As Accountant, Chef

Nicholas Matthew Reed, 34, of Asbury Park, died Thursday in Trenton.

He worked as an accountant as well as a chef.

He was born in Red Bank in 1987 and grew up in Marlboro.

He earned a Master's Degree in Business from Rutgers University. In addition to his work as an accountant, he was a chef for Mogo.

Nicholas enjoyed music, history, soccer, swimming, walking and spending time with friends and family. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile and kind heart.

Surviving are his mother, Kathy Reed; two sisters, Madison Reed and Mackenzie Cooledge and her husband, Michael ; grandparents, Walter and Bernadette Bertero; nephews, Caleb and Lucas; niece, Rosie and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Reed and grandparents Charles and Doris Reed.

Visiting hours are Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road in Middletown

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Nicholas's name to Freehold Open Door 39 Throckmorton St. Freehold, NJ 07728, faopendoor.org or Lunch Break 121 Drs. James Parker Blvd. Red Bank, NJ 07701, lunchbreak.org

