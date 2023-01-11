Monmouth County Dad Dies In Florida Crash, 40

Monmouth County native and beloved father of two Todd Kelly died in a car accident in Jensen Beach, Florida, on Monday, Dec. 26. He was 40.

A Neptune native, Todd graduated from Neptune High School and the University of Central Florida, his obituary says.

He is remembered for his love of sports, particularly the Yankees, Jets, MMA, UCF football, Arsenal soccer and fishing.

He also had a passion for animals, Irish culture, and spending time with his family.

Todd is survived by Missy Kelly; his children, Keira and Chase; mother, Linda; brother, Matt; sister, Jennifer; adored pets, Walt, Georgia, and Lily; and many extended family members and close friends.

Todd’s memorial was held at Ely Funeral Home in Neptune on Thursday, Jan. 5.

“Todd’s memory is now forever etched in the hearts of his family and friends,” reads Todd’s obituary. “Todd was a friend to all he knew and a strong, yet incredibly sensitive and caring person.”

Donations can be made in Todd’s loving memory to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) or the SPCA.

“Todd Kelly was an amazing friend and father,” writes Nick Meyer in a social media tribute. “Todd was one of my dearest friends. I always knew he was there for me when I called and I was always there for him.”

“I am heartbroken and in a state of shock with this tragic and untimely passing of Todd Kelly. Rest easy brother.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Todd Kelly.

