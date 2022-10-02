Jersey Shore Fire Chief Tim Pfleger Dies, 32

A Jersey Shore fire department is mourning the loss of their chief.

Keyport Fire Department Chief Tim Pfleger, 32, died over the weekend, the department announced on Facebook. Pfleger had been hurt in an accident returning from the fire academy in July, NJ Advance Media reports.

Pfleger joined the department as a cadet in 2007. The following year, he joined Keyport Fire Patrol, having served as a lieutenant and captain.

In 2019, Pfleger was elected as the Third Assistant Chief of the Department. He served two more years as an Assistant Chief until he was elected as the 2022 Chief of Department.

"Tim will forever be remembered for the amazing leader he was and the unbelievable example he set for the members of the KFD," his department said. "Not only was he a great leader but an incredible friend who will be missed everyday."

