Beloved Jersey Shore Mom Of 6 Dies After ‘Long And Hard’ COVID Battle, 35

Beloved Jersey Shore mother of six Catherine ‘Ren’ Olivia Freeman died on Saturday, Feb. 12 after a “long and hard” COVID-19 battle. She was 35.

Freeman grew up in Brick Township, went to Brookdale Community College, and later moved to Tinton Falls, where she lived at the time of her death, according to her social media page.

Freeman was remembered as an incredible and creative soul who loved deeply and touched many lives.

“She is and will forever be a poet, wife, mother, sister, daughter, niece, friend, rebel, artist, singer, teacher, leader, activist, joker, miracle,” reads her obituary. “There will be a great loss felt by all of us but the love she created will go on living forever!”

Freeman leaves behind her loving and supportive husband, Mark; six children, Guinevere, James, Esther, Thomas, Michael, and Paul; eight siblings, as well as many aunts, uncles, extended family members, and close friends.

Freeman’s funeral was held on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at St. Dorothea Roman Catholic Church on Broad Street in Eatontown.

“What is most vivid in my mind about Ren is her brilliant smile that extended to her shining eyes,” reads one of the numerous tributes on her memorial.

“Her spirit and energy were uplifting and kind.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Catherine (Ren) Olivia Freeman.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.