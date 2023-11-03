'Not An Easy Decision:' Bradley Beach Bakery To Close

E. Holland Sundries at 126 Main St. in Bradley Beach announced on Instagram that it is closing on Nov. 25 after 1,024 days in business.

"While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the right one. @alwayssweetdee and I have been running this show together since March of 2022 and putting out all of the treats you have come to know and love," the owners posted on Instagram.

"It’s been a two person baking operation for almost a year and half now and we came to a crossroads. Expansion is not a reality for us but to keep going at this rate is not either. Owning and operating a small batch bakery is very hard work."

E. Holland Sundries was founded by Shannon and Nick Phillips in 2019. What started at farmer's markets and the bakery case at Lovelandtown Grocery and Provisions in Point Pleasant grew into a storefront in January 2021. In March of 2022, Deanna Jones became a partner.

They specialize in freshly baked pretzels, croissants and other scratch-made pastries.

Thankfully they'll be around for Thanksgiving.

They noted, "We chose to do this now because Thanksgiving is our favorite time of year. It’s when we get to turn this shop into a full on production bakery and bring in our support team of friends and family that assembles once a year."

The post by Shannon, Dee & Nick attracted dozens of comments on Instagram.

One customer wrote: "We will miss you so much! My absolute favorite bakery! An unexpected find I strolled into one day before I knew what it was and have been coming back non stop since that day! Your baked goods are what I always offer to bring everywhere! You will be missed!"

Another said: "We will miss you!!! You have always killed it - you should be proud of yourselves!"

"I think I've personally eaten 100 of your pretzels and hope I get the opportunity to eat at least 100 more in your next move ❤️🥨," a third added. "Sending all the best wishes your way!"

