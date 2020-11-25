Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Soccer Great Diego Maradona Dies At 60
News

WINNERS: Mega Millions Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Monmouth, Union Counties

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Camelot Wine Merchants in Matawan;
Camelot Wine Merchants in Matawan; Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two prize-winning Mega Millions lottery tickets were sold in Monmouth and Union counties

Both lucky winners matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn on Tuesday to win the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The winning numbers for the Nov.  24, drawing were: 09, 15, 34, 61, and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 06, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Camelot Wine Merchants at 952 Route 34 & Broad St. in Matawan; and
  • Good Luck Shop at 207 Chestnut St. in Roselle.

The Mega Millions Jackpot rolls to #214 million for the next drawing Friday night.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.