WINNERS: Mega Millions Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Monmouth, Union Counties

Two prize-winning Mega Millions lottery tickets were sold in Monmouth and Union counties

Both lucky winners matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn on Tuesday to win the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The winning numbers for the Nov. 24, drawing were: 09, 15, 34, 61, and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 06, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Camelot Wine Merchants at 952 Route 34 & Broad St. in Matawan; and

Good Luck Shop at 207 Chestnut St. in Roselle.

The Mega Millions Jackpot rolls to #214 million for the next drawing Friday night.

